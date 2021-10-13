Westfalenliga 1: Neues Trainerduo für Preußen Espelkamp

Startseite » Fußball » Verbandsliga

13. Oktober 2021, 15:57 Uhr
Neues Trainerduo für Preußen Espelkamp
Preußen Espelkamp aus der Westfalenliga 1 hat ein neues Trainerduo vorgestellt.

Der FC Preußen Espelkamp hat ein neues Trainerduo. Chefcoach wird ab sofort der bisherige Co-Trainer Andreas Brandwein, der bis 2023 unterschrieb. Ihm zur Seite steht ab sofort Olaf Sieweke.

FC Preußen Espelkamp
Westfalenliga 1

Tabelle

Westfalenliga 1

Pl. Mannschaft Sp g u v Tore Diff Pkt.
5 Delbrücker SC 7 3 3 1 14:10 4 12
6 TuS Nordvesta Sinsen 7 4 0 3 11:10 1 12
7 FC Preußen Espelkamp 7 3 2 2 9:7 2 11
8 TuS Hiltrup 7 2 4 1 11:7 4 10
9 SV Mesum 7 3 1 3 14:12 2 10
Pl. Mannschaft Sp g u v Tore Diff Pkt.
8 DJK Grün-Weiß Nottuln 4 2 1 1 5:2 3 7
9 SpVgg Erkenschwick 4 2 1 1 8:7 1 7
10 FC Preußen Espelkamp 4 2 1 1 5:4 1 7
11 VfL Theesen 3 2 0 1 6:4 2 6
12 SV Borussia Emsdetten 3 2 0 1 4:3 1 6
Pl. Mannschaft Sp g u v Tore Diff Pkt.
4 SC Westfalia Kinderhaus 4 2 0 2 6:8 -2 6
5 Lüner SV 3 1 2 0 3:1 2 5
6 FC Preußen Espelkamp 3 1 1 1 4:3 1 4
7 Delbrücker SC 3 1 1 1 5:5 0 4
8 SC Herford 4 1 1 2 5:7 -2 4
Transfers

FC Preußen Espelkamp

Spiele

FC Preußen Espelkamp

07 H
SuS Neuenkirchen
Sonntag, 10.10.2021 15:00 Uhr
1:0 (-:-)
08 A
SV Borussia Emsdetten
Sonntag, 17.10.2021 15:00 Uhr
-:- (-:-)
09 H
TuS Nordvesta Sinsen
Sonntag, 24.10.2021 15:00 Uhr
-:- (-:-)
07 H
SuS Neuenkirchen
Sonntag, 10.10.2021 15:00 Uhr
1:0 (-:-)
09 H
TuS Nordvesta Sinsen
Sonntag, 24.10.2021 15:00 Uhr
-:- (-:-)
08 A
SV Borussia Emsdetten
Sonntag, 17.10.2021 15:00 Uhr
-:- (-:-)
Torjäger

FC Preußen Espelkamp

# Name Tore Min./Tore Tore/Sp.
# Name Tore Min./Tore Tore/Sp.
# Name Tore Min./Tore Tore/Sp.
