Der FC Preußen Espelkamp hat ein neues Trainerduo. Chefcoach wird ab sofort der bisherige Co-Trainer Andreas Brandwein, der bis 2023 unterschrieb. Ihm zur Seite steht ab sofort Olaf Sieweke.
Westfalenliga 1
Neues Trainerduo für Preußen Espelkamp
13. Oktober 2021, 15:57 Uhr
Westfalenliga 1
|Pl.
|Mannschaft
|Sp
|g
|u
|v
|Tore
|Diff
|Pkt.
|5
|Delbrücker SC
|7
|3
|3
|1
|14:10
|4
|12
|6
|TuS Nordvesta Sinsen
|7
|4
|0
|3
|11:10
|1
|12
|7
|FC Preußen Espelkamp
|7
|3
|2
|2
|9:7
|2
|11
|8
|TuS Hiltrup
|7
|2
|4
|1
|11:7
|4
|10
|9
|SV Mesum
|7
|3
|1
|3
|14:12
|2
|10
